Divya Agarwal credits fiance Apurva Padgaonkar for helping her re-connect with God after her dad's demise

Popular actress Divya Agarwal has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for a while now. Over the years, the actress has been a part of numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with her charm. Speaking about her personal life, on December 4, Divya's 30th birthday became memorable when the love of her life Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her in front of everyone. The lovebirds got engaged on her special day, and since then, both have been inseparable. They are often seen dishing out major couple goals, and fans adore their chemistry. Recently, Divya and Apurva traveled to the holy place, Banaras.

Divya Agarwal's new post:

A few hours ago, Divya Agarwal took to her social media handle and penned a long note thanking her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. In this note, the Splitsvilla 10 fame shared how she felt disconnected from God after her father passed away. Further, she expressed gratitude to her fiance for helping her to connect with God again. Divya shared a candid picture from their Banaras vacation wherein the duo looks lost in love.

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, "After my dad passed away, I was really disconnected from God. I still remember how as a family we used to go and do all the mandir darshan around us.. @apurva.insta you connected me to god and life again n now I want to see every temple and just count blessings… Varanasi has such a beautiful place in my heart… dad always said- Banaras jaisi jagah kahi nahi n now I know… love my life (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Divya Agarwal's professional life:

Divya Agarwal, known as the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and the winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT, has made significant strides in her professional life. Her acting debut in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 was well-received, establishing her presence in the industry. The actress has been a part of several music videos and collaborated with numerous popular actors. Divya has maintained an active social media presence wherein she endorses top-notch brands and also uploads glamorous photos from her photoshoots.

