Divya Agarwal on ex-boyfriend Varun Sood's infidelity remark: 'Show dignity because I am engaged now'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress made headlines as her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood’s sister asked the former to return their family jewellery. Now again in an interview, Divya reacted on the same.

Divya Agarwal reacts to varun Sood’s infidelity remark

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Divya said, “I don’t understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our break-up, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now."

She further reacted to Varun’s sister Akshita’s allegations and said ‘They have been asking my manager about the gifts since many days. During our three-year courtship, there were many gifts and cards exchanged, one does not keep a count of all that. Now, even after I returned the jewellery, the phone calls to my manager haven’t stopped! I am tired of arguing over Twitter. From losing a parent to a bitter break-up, this has been the toughest phase of my life. There was a reason I decided to break up. Why are people asking about things like infidelity now?’

About Divya Agarwal

Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal returns ex-bf Varun Sood's things after engagement: 'It was anyway about give and take'