Divya Agarwal returns ex-bf Varun Sood's things after engagement: 'It was anyway about give and take'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. A few minutes ago, Divya Agarwal took to her Twitter handle and gave silent replies to her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood’s tweets. Divya Agarwal return’s ex-boyfriend Varun Sood’s things

For the unversed, Varun Sood started a QnA session with fans on Twitter wherein he was asked if he cheated on Divya. He replied, "I didn't bro." Next was Varun's sister Akshita who alleged that Divya had not returned their family jewellery. However, the controversial tweets were deleted later. Divya noticed them and replied with the tweet, "I’m going to speak … very soon ❤️" and when someone called her 'attention seeker', she replied, "Yeah wanted that attention from him, I didn’t get hence left ….”

After the jewellery tweets of Akshita, Divya again tweeted ‘"Omg not just that. Take it all!! It was anyway about give and take...but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals!"

On Thursday, Divya took a dig at Akshita’s jewellery tweet and shared a photo of the jewellery and wrote, "Giving back the 'jewellery.” Not just this, in another post, she shared that she is also sending some 'kisses' chocolates with it.

Looking at this, a fan reminded Divya how Varun had also given her his jersey on Ace Of Space. But Divya told him, "That jersey was just on the show... he took it back just after we came out of the house 😂" To a fan, Divya also revealed, "Na kabhi pehna na kabhi maanga. Ek saal baad yaad aaya." The Bigg Boss OTT winner also added indirectly how Varun and his sister made the whole matter public for attention. About Divya Agarwal Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

