Divya Agarwal reveals marriage plans with beau Apurva Padgaonkar, says 'We want to keep a destination wedding'

Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the diva has been a part of several non-fictional shows and films and won hearts with her performance and unfiltered behavior. Speaking about her love life, the actress recently got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar. Since the couple has made their relationship official their fans are going gaga and eagerly waiting for the two to tie the knot. The duo is often asked about their marriage plans during events and interviews as everyone wants this lovely couple to get married.

Divya Agarwal reveals marriage plans with beau Apurva Padgaonkar:

Now while talking to ETimes TV, Divya Agarwal spilled beans on her marriage plans with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. Taling to the publication, the actress shared that they both keep asking one another about their marriage. She also mentioned that mostly they will tie the knot in December 2023 or January 2024. However, they don't know how to go about it. Divya revealed that sometimes they feel that they should go for an intimate wedding, however, being extroverts, sometimes they want to have a big fat wedding.

Divya further added, "I have come back to life, where I am surrounded by good friends. We want to keep a destination wedding so that it adds to the experience.” The Bigg Boss OTT fame also spoke about Apurva's family and shared that they are very simple and live a very handful life.

About Divya and Apurva's engagement:

Divyanka Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday on December 4. However, Divya's this birthday became more special when her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar, proposed to her in front of everyone. The lovebirds got engaged on her special day, and since then, both have been inseparable.

Divya Agarwal's professional life:

Divya Agarwal is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. The actress even joined hands with popular actors for several music videos, amongst which most even became hits. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

