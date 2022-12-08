Divya Agarwal shares happy PIC with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar; Says 'Look how far we have come'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on her 30th birthday got engaged to his long-time friend Apurva Padgaonkar, an engineer-turned-businessman with four restaurants in Mumbai. The actress shared a series of pictures with her beau on her social media handle where she flaunted her ring. Many renowned personalities from the industry were spotted at her birthday bash and it turned more beautiful as the former got a dreamy proposal.

On December 8, Divya shared a cutesy picture with her fiancé along with a heartwarming note. In the picture, the couple can be seen living the moment and laughing their heart out. Her caption read, “Hey coco ! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart ”