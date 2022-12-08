Divya Agarwal shares happy PIC with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar; Says 'Look how far we have come'
Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday with her close friends and family. However, her birthday bash turned into a fairytale moment as she got engaged to her long time friend Apurva Padgaonkar.
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on her 30th birthday got engaged to his long-time friend Apurva Padgaonkar, an engineer-turned-businessman with four restaurants in Mumbai. The actress shared a series of pictures with her beau on her social media handle where she flaunted her ring. Many renowned personalities from the industry were spotted at her birthday bash and it turned more beautiful as the former got a dreamy proposal.
On December 8, Divya shared a cutesy picture with her fiancé along with a heartwarming note. In the picture, the couple can be seen living the moment and laughing their heart out. Her caption read, “Hey coco ! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart ”
The couple is head over heels in love with each other. Apurva made a customized ring for his ladylove which depicted the word “Baico” meaning wife in Marathi. For the unversed, Apurva comes across as a reasonable, and enthusiastic person who invests wholeheartedly in satisfying his customers at his restaurants. At his eateries, Mumbai residents have been celebrating everything from 85th birthdays to baby showers.
However, as soon as Divya shared the picture on her Twitter handle, a section of netizens started trolling her. A user said, “7 years In this 7 years uh did 3 reality & each realith uh had a new boyfrd . 2 BF. Same time uh were dating him too ? ”. Another user said, “7 years huhh, waited for this guy to get rich o what !?!?!”
On the work front, Divya has been occupied with a series of web shows and intrigued fans with her acting type. From Cartel to Abhay season 3, Divya has developed her acting guts in different roles and also got featured in various music albums.