Divya Agarwal to tie the knot with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar in 2023? Actress spills beans
On Divya Agarwal's 30th birthday, the actress got engaged to her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar.
Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Lately, the actress is the talk of the town owing to her personal life. On December 4, she grandly celebrated her 30th birthday but what became the highlight was her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar's dreamy proposal. The lovebirds got engaged on her special day, and since then, they are being showered with congratulatory messages. In a recent interview, the actress reveals why she feels Apurva Padgaonkar is the perfect man for her and also talks about their marriage plans.
In a chat with ETimes TV, Divya Agarwal shared how Apurva Padgaonkar stood like a rock bottom when she parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. Firstly, the actress revealed that she and Apurva were in a relationship between 2015 and 2018, however, later, they amicably drifted apart but stayed in touch. She shared how Apurva proved to be a true friend to her. Speaking about her break up with Varun, Divya revealed that she parted ways with him in March 2022, and post this, she was going through a rough patch. Divya then shared how Apurva was there for her in her low phase and stood like a rock.
Divya Agarwal talks about the proposal and marriage plans:
Speaking about Apurva Padgaonkar's dreamy proposal, Divya shared that she was not expecting it but consciously knew that Apurva is the perfect man she would want to get married to. She further added that she accepted the proposal as they know each other for a long time, and she felt that Apurva is the man of her life.
Revealing their marriage plans, the Ragini MMS: Returns 2 actress mentioned that they haven't decided on the date, but the wedding will happen next year. As she stated that everything in her life happens unplanned, she thus wishes to enjoy every moment with Apurva before they tie the knot.
On the professional front, Divya Agarwal is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Along with this, she has also been a part of numerous music videos.
ALSO READ: 5 Things to know about Divya Agarwal's fiance Apurva Padgaonkar