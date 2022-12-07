Divya Agarwal to tie the knot with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar in 2023? Actress spills beans

Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Lately, the actress is the talk of the town owing to her personal life. On December 4, she grandly celebrated her 30th birthday but what became the highlight was her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar's dreamy proposal. The lovebirds got engaged on her special day, and since then, they are being showered with congratulatory messages. In a recent interview, the actress reveals why she feels Apurva Padgaonkar is the perfect man for her and also talks about their marriage plans.

In a chat with ETimes TV, Divya Agarwal shared how Apurva Padgaonkar stood like a rock bottom when she parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. Firstly, the actress revealed that she and Apurva were in a relationship between 2015 and 2018, however, later, they amicably drifted apart but stayed in touch. She shared how Apurva proved to be a true friend to her. Speaking about her break up with Varun, Divya revealed that she parted ways with him in March 2022, and post this, she was going through a rough patch. Divya then shared how Apurva was there for her in her low phase and stood like a rock.