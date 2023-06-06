Divya Agarwal’s fiance Apurva Padgaonkar is ‘proud’ of her for buying a house

Popular actress Divya Agarwal is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame after participating in the hit reality show Spilstvilla 10. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. On the personal front, the actress is engaged to the love of her life Apurva Padgaonkar. The pair often dish out major couple goals and fans adore their chemistry. Apurva has always been a supportive partner and recently he took to social media to share a sweet message after Divya purchased a new house.

Apurva Padgaonkar's message for Divya Agarwal's

Divya was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT had purchased a house after winning the reality show back in 2022. Going by Divya's social media, it seems the property is finally ready for possession. Divya Agarwal's fiance Apurva Padgaonkar congratulated her on her accomplishment. Sharing a video where Divya is seen standing in front of the door with her nameplate visible, Apurva wrote, "It takes a lot to buy your own house in a city like Mumbai. Proud of you @divyaagarwal" Divya reshared the post in her story. Her sibling Prince Agarwal also uploaded a video here the actress is seen removing the red ribbons from the entrance of her house.

Take a look at Apurva's post here:

Divya Agarwal's work front

Divya Agarwal, known as the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and the winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT, has made significant strides in her professional life. Her acting debut in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 was well-received, establishing her presence in the industry. The actress has been a part of several music videos and collaborated with numerous popular actors. She was recently seen in a music video with Mohsinn Khan.

