Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are happy globetrotters as they vacation in Dubai; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya or adorably addressed as 'DiVek' leave no stone unturned to dish out major couple goals. Be it their love-dipped pictures or traveling together to dreamy locations, Divyanka and Vivek have shown us what a perfect relationship looks like. This popular couple has maintained an active social media presence and often share glimpses of their personal and professional life.

Divyanka Tripathi's new post:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi shared a new post with her fans and followers as she traveled to Dubai along with Vivek Dahiya and their family. The globetrotters shared amazing glimpses from their adventurous vacation with their fans. Sharing these happy snaps, Divyanka wrote, "Dubai, what an amazing experience you have been! Super duper summer family fun at some of the most magical locations that we managed to capture forever!"

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Divyanka and Vivek's personal life:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress recently made a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with Anita Hasssanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ankita Lokhande. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce a new project.

Vivek Dahiya's career:

Vivek Dahiya has been a part of several hit shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat, and among others. He was seen in an OTT film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack, which released in 2021 on Zee 5.

After being away from the screens for a while now, Vivek is all set to make a comeback by starring in a Bollywood film. He will soon feature in debutant director Vivek Sharma's upcoming film Chal Zindagi, which features Shannon K, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra, Vikram Singh, and Mita Vashisht as lead characters.

