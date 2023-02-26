Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get spotted at Mumbai airport, twin in black and white outfits; Watch

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. Be it their love-dipped social media posts for each other or their funfilled chemistry, the duo have always proved to have a strong bond and impressed their fans with their compatibility. Divyanaka and Vivek are travel junkies and are often spotted vacationing in exotic locations They never skip a chance to explore destinations and also give a digital tour to their fans on social media.

Today, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were spotted at the airport as they headed for an unknown destination. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Divyanka and Vivek or as their fans adorably call them 'Divek' were seen twinning in black and white outfits and dishing out major couple goals. Divyanka looked beautiful in a white top and black palazzo pants whereas Vivek looked handsome in a white shirt and black pants. Both even sported similar black sunglasses to beat the heat and looked absolutely amazing.

Watch the video here-

Divyanka Tripathi -Vivek Dahiya love tale:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is the most cherished pair in the showbiz industry. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

Vivek Dahiya's career:

Vivek Dahiya shot to fame after featuring in the hit daily soap 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, where he played the role of Inspector Rajveer Thakur and won the hearts of the masses. Post this, in 2015, Vivek starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he essayed Inspector Abhishek Singh. He then starred in numerous shows such as Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat, and among others. The actor also participated in Nach Baliye 8 along with his beloved wife Divyanka and the power couple emerged as the winner of the show. He starred in music videos and also did an OTT film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack that was released in 2021 on Zee 5.