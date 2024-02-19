Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya steal hearts with their Bhangra dance; WATCH

Divyanka Tripathi is a regular social media user. She often attracts eyeballs for her fun-filled content. Recently, the actress took to her social media stories to drop some pictures and videos from a wedding she is attending with her better half, Vivek Dahiya. The two are seen dancing their hearts out during the celebrations.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya show their Bhangra moves

Taking to her Instagram stories, Divyanka Tripathi shared a video in which she and Vivek Dahiya are seen having a gala time at a wedding. Vivek is dancing to the tunes of a Punjabi song while Divyanka is also seen grooving along with him and her relatives. She is seen dressed in a floral-printed maxi dress.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s story here:

Divyanka Tripathi on dealing with body shaming

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi talked about getting body-shamed. She stated, “This keeps happening to me. Body shaming is constant in my life because I have a certain body type. A typical Indian body type. I have a pear-shaped body, my lower half is bigger than the upper half. Even if I'm at my slimmest best, my lower half will look big, and then people will think 'Oh, she's fat from here'. So I face this in every phase."

Advertisement

Commenting on trolls, Divyanka said, “I block such people. Honestly, I don't think twice. People who have the wrong intent, I block them. People who say it on my face, I tell them 'Look at me how fit I am, you don't worry about other things.' So now I answer politely.”

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi forayed into showbiz with her participation in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She gained recognition with 2006 soap opera Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. The actress further rose to fame with 2013 show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She will appear next in Sony LIV's Adrishyam where she will be playing a typical homemaker who works as a spy.

Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya in July 2016. The two held a lavish ceremony with their friends and family in attendance.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi reveals reason for not participating in Bigg Boss ever