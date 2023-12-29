Divyanka Tripathi catches Vivek Dahiya sleeping while she is talking; Here’s what happened next

Divyanka Tripathi is an avid social media user. often sends the internet in a frenzy with her funny yet relatable reels. The actress did something similar recently when she shared a hilarious video featuring herself with husband Vivek Dahiya. In the clip, Divyanka is seen talking constantly thinking Vivek is listening to her. However, when she turns her head around, she finds him doing something else.

Divyanka Tripathi treats her fans with an amusing reel

Taking to her official Instagram account, Divyanka Tripathi dropped a reel with better half Vivek Dahiya. The two are donning formal attires. While Divyanka is draped in a green-hued saree, Vivek is looking dashing in a black-colored shirt. They are seen sitting in a car.

The video begins with Divyanka saying something to Vivek, assuming that he is listening to whatever she is uttering. She turns around her head and finds Vivek sleeping. Divyanka tries to wake him up. As Vivek realizes that he has been caught, he quickly finds a clever escape, and pretends as if he was doing some prayer. However, Divyanka doesn’t seem convinced with Vivek’s plan B. She grabs him by his neck, enacting as if she wants to kill him.

The caption of Divyanka Tripathi’s post reads, “Caught? Maybe not!

What's your Plan B?” while the background score is set with Justin Varghese viral tune The Shadow Of Death.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram reel:

Divyanka Tripathi’s reaction to Vivek Dahiya’s elimination Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In a latest turn of events, Vivek Dahiya was evicted from dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. His elimination was announced in front of wife Divyanka Tripathi, who appeared on the show for Wedding Special Week.

Vivek's eviction came as a shock for his fans as well his wife. The makers received a lot of backlash for their decision. Divyanka too showed her disappointment by reacting to a netizen’s comment. She shared that it was indeed heartbreaking. The actress penned, “In all honesty, the beautiful moment didn’t remain that special after the result. Joy taken away in an hrs time.”

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi stepped into acting with her participation in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She rose to fame with 2006 soap opera Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. The actress further gained prominence with 2013 show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya in July, 2016. The two held a lavish ceremony with their friends and family in attendance.

