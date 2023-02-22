Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gives fans a glimpse of Valentine’s day celebration with husband Vivek Dahiya

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, a popular face in the television industry enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her role in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. The actress met her husband Vivek Dahiya during the shooting of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and started dating. They finally tied the knot in 2016 and fans adore them as one of the most loved couples in the telly world.

After more than a week of Valentine’s day, Divyanka took to Instagram today to share some cute snaps with Vivek that they took on Valentine’s day. The couple posed for the camera in front of a candlelit table decorated with red heart-shaped balloons. Sharing the post on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, “I'm getting quite private nowadays, organically posting lesser. But I came across these Valentines images we clicked recently & it just revved up my soul...so sharing with you. Love to you all too.”