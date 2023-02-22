Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gives fans a glimpse of Valentine’s day celebration with husband Vivek Dahiya
After almost a week of Valentine’s day, actress Divyanka Tripathi shared some Valentine’s day moments with husband Vivek Dahiya on social media.
Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, a popular face in the television industry enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her role in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. The actress met her husband Vivek Dahiya during the shooting of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and started dating. They finally tied the knot in 2016 and fans adore them as one of the most loved couples in the telly world.
After more than a week of Valentine’s day, Divyanka took to Instagram today to share some cute snaps with Vivek that they took on Valentine’s day. The couple posed for the camera in front of a candlelit table decorated with red heart-shaped balloons. Sharing the post on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, “I'm getting quite private nowadays, organically posting lesser. But I came across these Valentines images we clicked recently & it just revved up my soul...so sharing with you. Love to you all too.”
Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a video on her account wishing her hubby on the occasion. Vivek shared in the video that they were supposed to go out, but cancelled the plan due to a viral infection that he caught. The actor also added that his lovely wife, Divyanka put up a decoration at home to surprise him. Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Tutorial: How to get sharper cheek bones this Valentines. (PS: Love you honey in sickness and in health, on bicycle and on motorbike, on diets and on binge-sprees, in peace and even when we fight.... Because....there's no because! It's just unreasonable love!)”
Divyanka’s career
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has come a long way from when she started her career. The actress, who debuted way back in 2006 in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is now a popular face in the entertainment and television industry. She has starred in several successful television shows. The actress participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and had an interesting journey before ending up as the first runner-up of the show. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress will reportedly be seen in a web series soon.
ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma shares picture from photoshoot with Zwigato director, Nandita Das; See PICS
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more