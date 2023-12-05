Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gives it back to trolls who drop negative comments on video practicing martial arts

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a video that shows her practising some martial arts moves. However, her video received criticism from a section of netizens. Today, she added a disclaimer to her caption and also wrote a comment addressing the trolls. Read on to check out her comment and the video.

Divyanka Tripathi’s comment addressing trolls

Just a few hours back, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya added a comment giving a befitting reply to the trolls. She mentioned that a few trolls chose to criticise her instead of motivating her, and the rest who are women advised her on having a baby.

Her comment reads, “Do prakar ke trollers hain is post par-

1) Some Men who feel action is their exclusive zone so they choose to brutally criticise instead of motivating.

2) Some Women clearly obsessed about me having a baby more than my family.

Then there is You - a beautiful mixed lot that is seeing beauty in efforts. You appreciate, suggest logically and politeness doesn't leave your side. I congratulate you for having an evolved mind, a warm heart and a good upbringing.”

Check out the comment here:

Further, the actress edited th caption after uploading the video. The edited caption reads, “(Disclaimer: These moves are far from perfection...yet I felt like sharing the process instead of just the end result that social media is popular for).

In the imperfect body and perfection seeking world that I live in, I have realised that persistence & having an indefatigable spirit overshadows the so-called talent. Don't have it? Don't judge yourself. Persevere! #Learning #RegainingMobility”

The video shows the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress practicing front kicks and punches. She is seen in workout clothes, a black tee shirt and black leggings.

Watch the video of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya here:

Talking about the trolls, some netizens commented, “Slightly incorrect fists' posture.” “You need more fitness.”

A few of her fans supported her and wrote that she should ignore the haters. “Love the way you're going my girl, Learning growing and giving back with full wit to those who are trolling!” reads a comment.

