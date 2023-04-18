Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya leaves fans mesmerized with her sheer beauty and gorgeous ethnic outfit; See PIC

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya needs no introduction! The diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Be it her impressive acting chops or breathtaking fashion sense, Divyanka nails it all and proves to be the perfect diva of the industry. Though the actress has been away from the screens for a while now, but she has maintained an active social media presence and has been in touch with her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's new post:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle and shared a new picture with her fans and followers. In this photo, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen decked up in a gorgeous lehenga that has a blue blouse and a multicolored shimmery skirt. Divyanka donned a navy blue color embellished dupatta on her lehenga and looked nothing less than a royal queen. Yet again she showed her love for ethnic outfits and stunned her fans.

Though her outfit steals the limelight, her amazing bold eye makeup perfectly complements her attire. Speaking about the jewellery, Divyanka donned blue bangles and golden kaddas, jhumkas, and also wore a passa. In the caption of this snap, Divyanka wrote, "Undeniable, irresistible love."

As soon as Divyanka shared this picture, fans were mesmerized seeing the diva's sheer beauty and breathtaking outfit and many dropped heartfelt comments. Fans penned comments such as "beautiful," "looking gorgeous," "So pretty D!" and so on. For the uninformed, Divyanka wore this outfit at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.

Speaking about her personal life, Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, took the plunge, and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

