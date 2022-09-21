Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya quashes Bigg Boss 16 rumours; Says she is not part of Salman Khan's show

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by their fans. She has also been part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she was termed ‘Dhakad’. The actress married her long time love Vivek Dahiya and recently, the couple celebrated 6 years of marriage.

Divyanka Tripathi was rumoured to be on the new season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. The rumours turned out to be false as Divyanka herself cleared that she won't be a part of the 16th season of the very successful show, watched by many. Divyanka quashed rumours of being part of Bigg Boss, in a tweet yesterday night. Her tweet read, "Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - 'I am not a part of Bigg Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.' Thanks for overwhelming love always!" Divyanka's tweet was well received by her admirers. An admire with the handle name @Div_Admirer wrote, "The BP was 200+ ! But we knew you are not doing it! Waiting for the masterpiece you have been shooting! God bless you".