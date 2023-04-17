Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares an adorable video of bonding with a dog; Fans react, ‘Someone cuter than you’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She has been a part of many popular shows till now. The actress has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. She loves to stay connected with her fans and her followers also root for her ardently. Fans love to stay updated about the professional and personal lives of the actress.

Divyanka Tripathi’s pawdorable post

The actress took to her social media today to share an adorable video that made her fans go aww. In the video, Divya is seen bonding with a dog. She holds the dog’s paw and then the dog rests at the actress’s feet. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Pause with Paws.” Divyanka is seen wearing a maxi dress.

Watch Divyanka’s video here:

Reacting to the video, fans of the actress had the sweetest things to say. One user commented, “awww... first time someone cuter than you in the frame.” Another wrote, “So adorable.” One comment also reads, “That doggo is the luckiest breathing living being on this planet. And I love what you're wearing.”

Divyanka Tripathi's personal life

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's career

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Though the actress has been away from the screens for a while now, but she has maintained an active social media presence and has been in touch with her fans.

