Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares breathtaking VIDEO of her skydiving adventure; Seen yet?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most renowned celebrities in the entertainment industry. Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and both are among the most loved celebrity couple in tinsel town. Divyanka and Vivek adorably addressed as 'DiVek' leave no stone unturned to dish out major couple goals. Be it their love-dipped pictures or traveling together to dreamy locations, Divyanka and Vivek have shown us what a perfect relationship looks like. Recently, the couple jetted off to Dubai and tried thrilling adventures.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's new VIDEO:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her skydiving adventure. In this video, we see the actress jumping from a helicopter with a trainer and looking thrilled as she lives this experience. Sharing this clip, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress captioned, "The great leap in glimpses. #Traveldiary." Fans flooded her comment section and praised the actress.

Watch the video here-

Divyanka and Vivek's love story:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, have garnered a massive fan following. Their love story blossomed during their collaboration on the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple got engaged on January 16, 2016 and tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

With an illustrious career, Divyanka Tripathi has showcased her acting prowess in various successful shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and more. She fearlessly embraced challenges as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Recently, she made a special appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Anita Hasssanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ankita Lokhande. Fans eagerly anticipate her announcement of an exciting new project.

