Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares PICS from her sister-in-law's wedding, looks beautiful in a red lehenga

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The diva rose to stardom with 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got highly appreciated for her performance. Speaking about her personal life, Divyanka traveled to Chandigarh for her sister-in-law's Riya wedding along with Vivek Dahiya. The couple has been sharing amazing snaps and videos from the wedding.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few solo pictures with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In these snaps, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen wearing a heavily printed red lehenga and draping a white embroidered dupatta. Divyanka opted for golden jewelry with her lehenga and also carried a diamond studded clutch with her outfit. While posing in this gorgeous lehenga, Divyanka has not forgotten to flaunt her heart-melting smile, and looks beautiful as she poses for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, Divyanka captioned, "Hey you! Have a good Sunday and a week of contentment."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Divyanka Tripathi's personal life:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Though the actress has been away from the screens for a while now, but she has maintained an active social media presence and has been in touch with her fans. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce a new project.

