Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares playful tip to ‘gauge a date’ and it’s related to Barbie

Everyone knows who Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is! She has been in the entertainment world for a long time and has a special place in people's hearts. She's great at acting and has a fantastic style. Even though she hasn't been on TV lately, she's still very active on social media and keeps interacting with her fans. She uploads regular photos and videos which engage her loyal followers. She also updates them about her professional and personal life. Today, the actress caught the attention of the netizens with her advice on dating on social media. Check out what she has to say.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's dating advice to women

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya uploaded a news article with the headline, ‘Not liking the Barbie movie is my new dating red flag. Now, I don’t date men who dismiss the message of the film.’ The news story also features a woman’s incident who mentioned that she was on a second date with a man who said he hated the Barbie film. However, hearing this, she wanted to reevaluate her decision to go on a third date with him. Sharing the news story in her Instagram story, Divyanka wrote, “Maybe an effective criteria to gauge a date. Thankfully mine liked it.” For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to Vivek Dahiya. Going by her post, it seems the couple enjoyed the recently released movie, Barbie.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's post here:

About Divyanka Tripathi's professional life

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows. Popular TV serials to her credits include Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Talking about her personal life, she is married to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor, Vivek Dahiya. After dating for a few years, the couple got engaged on January 16, 2016. Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in the same year on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. They are enjoying marital bliss since then.

