Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya SLAMMED by netizens over her 'exciting' reaction to earthquake in Chandigarh

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is always in the headlines owing to her personal and professional life. However, this time the actress is in the news owing to negative reasons. Recently, on Tuesday (March 21) evening, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 stuck Afghanistan whose tremors were felt in Pakistan and North Indian areas including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya travelled to Chandigarh to attend her sister-in-law Riya's wedding. During this, Divyanka shared a video on her Instagram handle calling the earthquake 'exciting' and got slammed for it.

Divyanka Tripathi's video:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a video where she is seen standing down in her building along with other people. In this video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen shouting in the video, "Okay, this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake, and you won't feel it like this… Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gayi hai in Chandigarh. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota." As soon as this video was up on her Instagram story, netizens took to their Twitter handles and called her out for her insensitive and tone-deaf reaction to the earthquake.

Read the Tweets here-

Update on the devastating earthquake:

Several reports suggest that at least nine people were killed and 44 injured in Pakistan by the earthquake that struck Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, at least two people were killed in the temblor. Along with India and Pakistan, countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan also felt the tremors.

About Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channelled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. On the personal front, Divyanka tied the knot to Vivek Dahiya on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya look beautiful in ethnic outfits as they attend sister Riya's mehendi; PICS