Divyanka Tripathi exudes elegance in her white desi outfit; PIC

Divyanka Tripathi is among those popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who have carved their presence in the audience's minds. She has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills and graceful personality. Her character of Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still fresh in the minds of the fans. The actress is quite active on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional front.

Recently, in a picture shared by Pinkvilla, the actress was seen in white looking gorgeous as ever. Divyanka wore a beautiful white kurta and sharara. For the accessories, she wore a silver bead neckpiece along with a pair of chandbalis to match the outfit. This current pic indicates that this diva looks gorgeous in any outfit she wears.

"@divyankatripathidahiya is glowing in this desi look", the post read.

About Divyanka

Divyanka became a household name after portraying the role of Vidya in Zee TV's popular show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann opposite Sharad Malhotra. The show ran for almost 3 years. Then came her breakthrough role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel. This show made her a household name and was appreciated by the masses.

She has also been part of shows like- Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, and many more.

A different side of this diva was seen when she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and became the 1st runner-up.

Speaking about her personal life, Divyanka married actor Vivek Dahiya on July 2016, six months after they were officially engaged. Both of them met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love. The couple always gives their fans couple goals with their pictures and videos together.

