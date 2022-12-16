Divyanka Tripathi gets the sweetest birthday surprise from hubby Vivek Dahiya; CHECK video

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is one of the finest actresses in the Telly industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She rose to fame with her class acting in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and was loved by the audience for her exceptional performance. The actress married her long-time love Vivek Dahiya and recently, the couple celebrated 6 years of marriage. Divyanka, who recently turned 38 on December 14 shared a lovely video from her birthday and we are just in awe. Divyanka’s video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a video from her birthday evening where her hubby, Vivek can be seen surprising her. The latter took her ladylove on a cutesy dinner date and Divyanka’s reaction says it all that how much she loved the surprise. She looked gorgeous in a black floral dress and Vivek’s romantic forehead kiss was enough to make us drool over the couple. Her caption read, ‘Yes you took my breath away.’ As soon as she shared the video, fans were quick to shower their love in the comment section. Here’s the video

About Divyanka Talking about Divyanka’s personal life, she tied the knot with Vivek in 2016. The couple is often seen going to exotic locations for a vacation and sharing their pictures on social media. On the professional front, Divyanka has been a part of several TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also participated in reality shows Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

