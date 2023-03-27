Divyanka Tripathi gives badass vibes as she shoots her favorite bike transition video in a vibrant outfit

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She has been a part of many popular shows till now and the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made her a household name. The actress has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. Earlier this year, she gifted herself a bike and since then the actress has been posting about her love for riding.

Divyanka Tripathi’s recent video

The actress shared a video today that caught the attention of her fans. Sharing a video where she is seen in an abstract printed pant and blazer set, Divyanka looks super cool in riding boots and a helmet. The video shows her with a helmet in hand in the first frame and in the next frame, she can be seen on her bike. She uploaded the reel on a trending song and wrote, “Shot my favorite bike transition.”

Reacting to the video, fans of the actress wrote, “Cooool transition!” One user had a cute request, “if I needed a ride on a road trip and you were the only one passing by, would you give me a lift.” Another user commented, “Multitalented Girl.”

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She participated in the action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Though the actress has been away from the screens for a while now, she has maintained an active social media presence and has been in touch with her fans.