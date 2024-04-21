Vivek Dahiya had informed the fans about his wife Divyanka Tripathi's accident. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share her health update and the actress thanked fans for their concerns.

The beautiful couple from the television industry, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are going through a tough time. After recovering from her ligament surgery recently, Divyanaka yet again had to get admitted to the hospital, this time for yet another surgery. Vivek had informed the fans that his wife Divyanka met with an accident and would have to go through surgery soon. Now, after a couple of days, Divyanka shared her health update with fans.

Divyanka Tripathi on recovering post surgery

Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram and recorded Divyanka Tripathi's message for the fans. In the video, Divyanka can be seen donning her charming smile as she addresses her fans. She stated that her surgery went well and that she was discharged from the hospital.

She said, "Hello, meri surgery hogai hai. Mai discharge bhi already ho rahi hu. Hamare science ney kitni pragati kar li hai. (My surgery is done and I've gotten the discharge. Our science has progressed a lot.) My doctor was very happy with the recovery that I'm having now. Honestly, I have already started with my physio as I want to bounce back." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the video shared by Vivek Dahiya on Divyanka Tripathi's health:

She added, "I want to thank you all for pouring in so much love and concern. Sab mujhe mila, bas mai sabka jawab nahi de paa rahi. (I received all the messages but couldn't reply to them.) I'm sorry for that but I'm mostly busy and in pain. And also I want to thank you for the privacy that you've been giving me because yeh thoda sa traumatic experience tha meri life ka. (This was a traumatic experience for me) I appreciate all the love. Gratitude, dil se!"

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, on 19th April 2024, Vivek Dahiya had a scheduled LIVE for fans, however, his team took to his social media handle and informed the fans that he wouldn't be able to come LIVE as his wife and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress met with an accident.

Furthermore, informing fans about her health, Vivek's team shared an X-ray report of Divyanka Tripathi's affected hand and wrote, " “Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She’s in safe hands as updated."

Divyanka Tripathi's ligament surgery

It was only recently that Divyanka Tripathi shared her recovery journey and the experience of ligament surgery. She also appreciated her husband Vivek Dahiya for being there for her. Sharing the journey video, she wrote, "Sharing my journey from getting surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell.

The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligament tears corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back.

Take a look at the video of Divyanka Tripathi's ligament tear surgery and recovery journey:

Pinkvilla wishes Divyanka Tripathi a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya meets with accident and fractures her arm; to undergo surgery