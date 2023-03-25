Divyanka Tripathi has a gala time with family at her sister-in-law's wedding

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most renowned and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. For years, she has been winning millions of hearts not only with her brilliant acting skills but also her mesmerizing personality. The actress has a huge fan following and keeps an eye on Divyanka's social media as she maintains an active social life. Divyanka never fails to surprise her fans with her posts. Be it from her personal or professional front.

Currently, she is busy attending her sister-in-law's wedding ceremony but in this busy schedule, this gorgeous lady has not forgotten to stay connected to her fans.

In the latest post shared by Divyanka, we can see that the actress is thoroughly enjoying the wedding ceremony of her sister-in-law Riya. She is seen welcoming the groom's family with a beautiful smile, dancing, having candid pics with her hubby actor Vivek Dahiya and also posing for a family picture.

"बारातियों का स्वागत...with love", the post read.

Divyanka's career

Divyanka came to the limelight after playing the role of Vidya in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann opposite Sharad Malhotra. The show became a huge hit and ran for 3 years. She became a household name after playing the character of Dr. Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel. Some of her other works are Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabad Wale.

Divyanka has proved on the floors of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 that she is not only a good actress but a dancer too by emerging as the winner of that season.

Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya whom she met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot on July 2016 in Bhopal.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya look beautiful in ethnic outfits as they attend sister Riya's mehendi; PICS