Divyanka Tripathi is a happy kid as she runs around in a striped dress; Shraddha Arya reacts

Divyanka Tripathi is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. She has also been part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she was termed ‘Dhakad’. Divyanka is very active on social media and often shares cute pictures and videos of herself for bringing smiles to the faces of her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a post on her Instagram account where she is seen running in between pillars of a historical structure. She is looking pretty in the striped dress and tied-up hair. She has worn brown mojris with the look. She has sported brown mojris with the dress. She is seen flaunting her beautiful smile as she runs around the place. She captioned, “Koi na roko! Dil udta hai... udne do! #HighOnLife #KoiNaRoko.”