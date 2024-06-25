Divyanka Tripathi, known for her role in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Apart from acting, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. Divyanka has recently shared a stunning picture in a pink lace dress.

Divyanka Tripathi shines in a pink lace dress

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of pictures in a pink lace dress. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Cheers to the most beautiful day of my life. I woke up breathing and smiling...so why not call it that!”

Divyanka looked stunning in an FC vintage lace dress featuring intricate broderie anglaise detailing and long sleeves. The dress, perfect for summer occasions, exudes a cool and chic vibe.

To accessorize her look, she opted for a minimalistic jewellery look with simple pearl studs that added a touch of sophistication. She kept her hair open in loose waves with minimal makeup.

Can you guess the price tag of this stunning outfit? This gorgeous FC vintage lace dress, available from Fashion Cloud, is priced at just Rs 2099, showcasing Divyanka's impeccable styling.

Fan reactions

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi uploaded the picture, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Your positivity is like a breath of fresh air! Keep shining bright, you’re an inspiration.” Another fan commented, “Love you and love your dress, caption... everything. It is a beautiful day indeed.”

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her role as Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel. She also received praise for her performance in the TV series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Beyond her television roles, Divyanka showcased her talent on reality shows, winning Nach Baliye 8 and securing the runner-up position on stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Currently, she stars in the web series Adrishyam, sharing the lead role with Eijaz Khan. Adrishyam promises a blend of action and suspense, exploring the world of undercover agents.

