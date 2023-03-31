Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning as she shares beautiful pics with family from sister-in-law's wedding

Divyanka Tripathi is a well known actress of the entertainment industry, who has ruled the hearts of fans with her amazing acting skills and graceful personality. Her stardom reached to another level when she portrayed the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her Ishita's character is still fresh in audiences mind. The actress has a massive fan following and she never fails to update posts regarding her personal as well as professional life.

Recently, Divyanka attended her sister in law's wedding ceremony along with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She took to her Instagram handle to post some beautiful snaps from the event.

"Sometimes having fun with your core people is all the therapy you need!" the post read.

The actress shares a great bond with her family and often shares pictures and videos with them.

Divyanka's career

Divyanka rose to fame with Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel and on screen chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience and the show ran for six year starting from 2013 to 2019. She appeared in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc.Tripathi also emerged as the 1st runner up in the stunt based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka's personal life

Divyanka met actor Vivek Dahiya on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love and after six months of courtship, the couple tied knot July 2016 in Bhopal.

