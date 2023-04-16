Divyanka Tripathi makes fans go 'wow' as she drops PICS in a stunning pink co-ord set, pens a witty caption

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She has been a part of many popular shows till now. The actress has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. She loves to stay connected with her fans and her followers also root for her ardently. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamorous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits.

Divyanka Tripathi's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the internet by storm as she shared a few jaw-dropping pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks absolutely breathtaking as she is seen sporting an all-pink co-ord set. Divyanka wore a gorgeous plunging neckline pink top and layered it with a pink jacket and bottoms. The diva opted for high heels, carried a golden sling bag that complements her look, and donned white pearl earrings. She styled her hair open and her makeup looks flawless. Sharing these stunning photos, Divyanka wrote, "Spicing it up with Pink Paprika!"

Take a look at her PICS here-

As soon as these snaps were up on the internet, they went viral within a blink of an eye. Fans and friends were quick enough to shower their love on the gorgeous actress. Fans penned comments such as "Stunning," "You Look damn gorgeous," "Amazing look," "Wow" and so on.

Divyanka Tripathi's personal life:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Though the actress has been away from the screens for a while now, but she has maintained an active social media presence and has been in touch with her fans. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce a new project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Gashmeer Mahajani interested in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss? Actor gives a SHOCKING reply