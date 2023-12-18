Divyanka Tripathi pens appreciation post for hubby Vivek Dahiya as latter dances with cramp; ‘PDA khul ke’

Popular actor Vivek Dahiya is currently winning hearts with his performance on the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor's performances have won over the judges and audiences likewise. While fans are showing support for the actor-dancer, the biggest cheerleader has been his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his husband does not miss out on a single vote.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's note for Vivek Dahiya

Yesterday, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to social media to upload a series of photos of her hubby Vivek Dahiya. The pictures are from his recent performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The first picture shows a close-up photo of Vivek. In the picture, the cramp on his muscles on the right abdomen is clearly visible.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's post here:

The pictures are uploaded with a sweet caption which mentions how special the performance was. She also mentioned that she could not resist putting up the appreciation post. Divyanka wrote, "A Cramp clearly visible on your abs but didn’t show on your face! This act is very special honey. You carried it off after 101 fever, IVs at hospital and a cramp right on stage! Super proud of you my love! @vivekdahiya PDA khul ke! Couldn’t resist putting up this appreciation post."

In response, Vivek Dahiya commented on the post, "Aww thank you love. You know I’m just trying to do my best and make you proud." Wifey Divyanka gave a reply and wrote, "You are doing even better than your best. Raising your own bar constantly!"

This heartfelt conversation between the couple on social media caught the attention of the netizens who liked and reacted to the post.

Reaction of netizens

Fans and netizens noticed the post and showed their support for the actor-dancer. One user wrote, "Oh my my! Now that's nothing short of extraordinary! Proudy proud VD!" Another commented, "So proud of vivek's dedication. God bless." Others also wrote, "When a cramp occurs it's actually causes so much pain, how can you hide that pain with smile VD." Fans are in awe of Vivek Dahiya's dedication and hard work.

Check out some of the comments here:

