Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most stunning actresses in the television industry. Not only has she captivated audiences with her acting, but she also consistently showcases her enchanting beauty. The actress is also known for her impeccable fashion sense.

A few hours ago, Divyanka shared mesmerizing pictures in a chic white co-ord set, accompanied by a powerful message.

Divyanka Tripathi stuns in a white co-ord set

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress has shared stunning pictures in a white co-ord set, exuding elegance and grace. Alongside the stunning snapshots, Divyanka penned a heartfelt reminder, urging her followers to embrace their inner strength. She wrote, "Hey you! Remind yourself - You are a warrior not a worrier! Good day."

The actress exuded elegance in a stunning blue silk co-ord set with intricate mirror work. Featuring a round neckline and kaftan pattern, the outfit was beautifully embroidered. She complemented the outfit with sleekly styled hair and accessorized with silver earrings, opting for minimal makeup to complete the look.

Fan reactions

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi uploaded the pictures on her social media, fans filled the comment section and expressed their admiration for her. A fan wrote, "The caption. thank you so much for always inspiring us @divyankatripathidahiya." Another fan commented, "White isn't just a color, it's an emotion, and you're embodying it beautifully!"

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi gained widespread recognition through her portrayal of Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel. Divyanka also garnered praise for her role in the TV series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Beyond her television roles, she showcased her talent on reality shows such as Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as a winner. Additionally, she competed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, securing the runner-up position.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi is a part of the web series Adrishyam, where she shares the screen with Eijaz Khan in a lead role. Promising a blend of action and suspense, Adrishyam delves into the world of undercover agents.

On the personal front, Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya, who recently showcased his talent as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, however, his journey on the show ended a few weeks after it began. The couple frequently shares affectionate pictures and gives us major relationship goals.

