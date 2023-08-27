Divyanka Tripathi reminisces Yeh Hai Mohabbatein days when she shared stage with THIS dancing maestro; Watch

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame and gained immense success after essaying the role of Ishita in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now after years, the actress has recalled a fond memory related to the show. Just a few hours ago, Divyanka took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In this video, Divyanka is seen sharing the stage with the dancing maestro and popular actress Sudhaa Chandran. Both actresses are seen performing on Madhuri Dixit's song Aaja Nachle.

Divyanka Tripathi revisits the time she was shooting for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Sharing this BTS clip on her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Found a raw footage of face-off with @sudhaachandran ji from #YehHaiMohabbatein. I still remember how excited and nervous I got the moment I got to know I had to dance with the dancing maestro the same day."

Furthermore, Divyanka shared an anecdote of her childhood and continued, "I was in 1st std when I was first shown 'Nache Mayuri' and I was blown away by her determination, courage and grace. I could never get anywhere close to her finesse but this moment shrieks out loud that - Dreams do come true! Life can surprise you & make you groove alongside your childhood 'hero'ine."

Watch Divyanka Tripathi's video here-

As soon as this video was shared, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post with their amazing comments. Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "Loveeee ittt," whereas Shireen Mirza commented, "This was iconic even I can’t forget." And so on, the comments continued.

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi starred opposite Karan Patel (who played Raman Bhalla) and their on-screen chemistry was a hit among the audience. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired from December 3, 2013, to December 18, 2019, and was a huge hit. The show also starred Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Aditi Bhatia, Mihika Verma and more.

About Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tripathi has showcased her acting prowess in various successful shows including Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and more. She fearlessly embraced challenges as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Divyanka was last seen in a web show titled The Magic of Shiri.

