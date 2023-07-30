Divyanka Tripathi reunites with friends; Can you guess who all she met?

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, known for her charming personality has always been in the news due to her personal and professional life. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star recently joined her old friend and co-star from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, on her big day. On July 29 night, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya were seen partying along with many other stars who dazzled at the launch gala of Aditi and Mohit Malik’s new restaurant in Mumbai. Divyanka took to Instagram to share her rendezvous with her old friends.

Divyanka Tripathi met her old co-stars at Aditi’s part:

Vivek Dahiya looked handsome in a printed shirt paired with black pants. Tripathi also complimented him in a gorgeous white dress in black prints. The party was attended by many TV stars. Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar joined the celebration with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar. Both are good friends with the Dahiya couple. Actors like Rithvik Dhanjani, Shiv Thakare, Juhi Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Meet brothers and many more also added glam to the gala in a high-fashion tryst.

Check out the mushy and lively pictures from the party last night

Divyanka’s Instagram post created quite a buzz on the internet

While sharing the heartfelt post on Instagram, added with a string of lively pictures from the party, Divyanka wrote, “Reuniting with friends after a long time! ” To which Vinny Arora Dhoopar replied, “long long time indeed, meet often”. And Manmeet Singh, from Meet Bros duo responded with hearts, along with sharing her post on his story! Fans are showering them with love and appreciation all over the internet.

Divyanka who is definitely a household name for her shows and fans are overjoyed seeing her revelling through the night with her old friends. Lately, she gave a guest appearance on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. To which a user commented, “You guys look good here… Happy to see Shiv and Divyanka reunite post KKK13”.

On the professional front, Divyanka is also very excited about her upcoming web show The Magic of Shiri.

