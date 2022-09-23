Divyanka Tripathi shares a goofy video of her ‘mini self’; Vivek Dahiya calls her ‘my kayoti’

Divyanka Tripathi is a prominent actress in the telly industry and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has been winning hearts with her stellar performances in daily soaps as well as reality shows. Divyanka Tripathi is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her fashionable looks. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame also regularly hops on to popular trends and shares hilarious videos like the one she shared recently.

In the video shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, she has put the filter of a little girl and looks very adorable as she acts naughty on being asked to show her tongue. She captioned the video, “I was itching to make this one since long...#Minion #MiniMe”