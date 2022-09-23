Divyanka Tripathi shares a goofy video of her ‘mini self’; Vivek Dahiya calls her ‘my kayoti’
Divyanka Tripathi treats her fans with a goofy video of her ‘mini self’.
Divyanka Tripathi is a prominent actress in the telly industry and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has been winning hearts with her stellar performances in daily soaps as well as reality shows. Divyanka Tripathi is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her fashionable looks. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame also regularly hops on to popular trends and shares hilarious videos like the one she shared recently.
In the video shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, she has put the filter of a little girl and looks very adorable as she acts naughty on being asked to show her tongue. She captioned the video, “I was itching to make this one since long...#Minion #MiniMe”
Her expressions have won over her fans and even her husband Vivek Dahiya found her very cute. Vivek wrote, “Haha my kayoti” , Rati Pandey wrote, “Cutieeeeee”. Her fans also dropped comments like, “I think whenever I'm in a bad mood , I need to watch this it will deff make my day”, “hahahhah...very cuteeee”, “Waking up to this goofiness loved it”, “SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO cute babe”, “Cutie pie”, and much more.
Divyanka Tripathi professional life
On the professional front, Divyanka has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channelled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress is shooting for past some weeks in an undisclosed project.
