Divyanka Tripathi shares candid PICS with Gajraj Rao extending heartfelt bitrthday wishes; pens sweet note

Think of Gajraj Rao, and you will have some hilarious scenes of Badhai Ho in your mind. The veteran actor has captured our hearts with his delightful performances in several films. Today, he has turned a year older as Gajraj Rao is celebrating his birthday. Extending heartfelt wishes to the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor, Divyanka Tripathi dedicated a special post to him.

Divyanka Tripathi wishes Gajraj Rao on his special day

A few hours ago, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi took to her official social media handle and shared a few unseen pictures with the Bollywood veteran actor Gajraj Rao. The two recently shot a channel promo together. Wishing the actor, Divyanka penned a sweet note and highlighted her experience working with him.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @GajrajRao ji. आपके जन्मदिन पर, आपने अपने निर्देशन से हमें खूबसूरत यादों का तोहफ़ा दे दिया। (On your birthday, you gifted us beautiful memories with your direction)." She further added, "It's a delight when you work with a dream amalgamation of direction, production & creativity. In a blissful state after shooting for a channel promo."

Have a look at the photos:

Advertisement

The first snapshot in the series of pictures shows Divyanka Tripathi and Gajraj Rao exchanging smiles as the two hold his birthday cake. Undoubtedly, their adorable smile steals the show. The next photo has the actress offering a piece of the cake to the Badhai Ho actor. Followed up next is Divyanka observing the veteran actor mentoring and giving his creative opinions to the shooting team.

Gajraj Rao and others react to Divyanka Tripathi's post

A few minutes after Divyanka Tripathi's post went live on social media, Gajraj Rao reacted to it by expressing his thankfulness for her collaboration. In the comment section, he wrote, "Thank you Divyananka for the wonderful collaboration… " Further, many fans reacted with red heart emojis.

One of the fans commented, "Looks so interesting so excited to see." Another user wrote, "Woah! Looking so pretty I need your solo pictures in this please post more!"

Look at the comments here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Violent behavior to re-entry in show; Abhishek Kumar's most controversial moments in BB house