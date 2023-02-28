Divyanka Tripathi strikes a boss lady pose in her recent PIC; Here's what she says about 'attitude'

Divyanka Tripathi is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement and talent. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel, and their chemistry was adored by their fans. The actress keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress shared a picture and talked about what she think about attitude. Divyanka Tripathi looks like a boss lady in new post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a picture of herself striking a boss lady pose. In the photo, the actress looked stunning in a white shirt and black wide pants as she was sitting on a couch. She wore black shoes and kept her hair wide open. Sharing the picture, she wrote ‘Attitude is as important as ability…. Just saying!’ As soon as she shared the picture, fans were quick to drop their reactions and agreed with her caption. A user wrote ‘Attitude is like a price tag it just shows how valuable we are!! Love your bossy look and b&w.’ Check out the post here

Divyanka Tripathi's career Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

