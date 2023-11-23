Divyanka Tripathi visits Kaali temple on Ekadashi; shares heartwarming pics with family

Divyanka Tripathi is one of those actresses in the television industry who has created an impressive fan following for herself. Currently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is enjoying with her family and spending some quality time with them. Meanwhile, she visited Kaali temple on the occasion of Ekadashi and shared the photos of the same.

Divyanka Tripathi offers prayers at Kaali temple on Ekadashi

In the latest Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi is seen visiting the Kaali temple on Ekadashi. The actress also wished her fans on the auspicious occasion. Besides the festive greetings, she also shared a snap with her mom and dad. As they pose for the camera, the three look drenched in happy moods as they feel joy in having fun as a family. Dropping the pictures, Divyanka wrote, "Darshanaarthi! Happy Ekadashi."



Fans shower love on Divyanka Tripathi and call her 'adorable'

During her visit to the Kaali temple, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress donned a traditional look. She wore a blue and white printed kurta with embroidery work on the neck area. What complimented her minimalist look was her gorgeous earrings. Not adding more accessories to the Indian outfit, she enhanced her overall style.

Fans gushed over her recent traditional look. It was only in a few minutes that the comment section brimmed with lots of red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, "Happy Ekadashi to you, DT! I love you DT looking so adorable, may kaali maa blessed you!" Another user commented, "You are so beautiful woman, I have no word to express my emotion to you. You are perfect guy I think god taken a long time to made you."

However, the photos did not have her husband, Vivek Dahiya. For the uninformed, the latter is busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Divyanka never leaves an opportunity to show support for Vivek on social media. The actress often shares distinct clips from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and praises her husband.

