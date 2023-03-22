Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya look beautiful in ethnic outfits as they attend sister Riya's mehendi; PICS

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal. Be it their love-dipped social media posts for each other or their funfilled chemistry, the duo have always proved to have a strong bond and impressed their fans with their compatibility.

Divyanka Tripathi's new PHOTOS:

Today, Divyanka Tripathi shared a few pictures with her fans from her sister-in-law Riya Dahiya's mehendi ceremony. In these snaps, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya look gorgeous in ethnic outfits as they pose with Riya for the snaps. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks beautiful in a red ethnic suit whereas Vivek looks dapper in a blue traditional outfit. We can also see Divyanka flaunting her mehendi as poses with Vivek. Sharing these snaps, Divyanka captioned, "Mehendi hai rachne wali."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Later, the actress also shared a few solo pictures in her beautiful outfit and wrote, "इठलाती इतराती मुस्कुराती."

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

Vivek Dahiya's career:

Vivek Dahiya shot to fame after featuring in the hit daily soap 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, where he played the role of Inspector Rajveer Thakur and won the hearts of the masses. Post this, in 2015, Vivek starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he essayed Inspector Abhishek Singh. He then starred in numerous shows such as Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat, and among others. The actor also participated in Nach Baliye 8 along with his beloved wife Divyanka and the power couple emerged as the winner of the show. He starred in music videos and also did an OTT film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack that was released in 2021 on Zee 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Vivek Dahiya: 7 Times Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor proved he's one 'fitness junkie'