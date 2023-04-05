Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya stun as they pose together in glamorous black and white outfits; See PICS

Popular celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most well-known duos in the showbiz world. Being married since 2016, the duo has often dished out major couple goals with their cute gestures toward each other. Be it their love-dipped pictures or traveling together to dreamy locations, Divyanka and Vivek have shown us what a perfect relationship looks like. The couple is adorably addressed as DiVek and fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on them.

Divyanka Tripathi’s new post:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya has maintained an active social media presence and often share glimpses of their personal and professional life. Once again, the duo has stunned us with their amazing social media pictures. In these snaps, Divyanka looks stunning in an all-black outfit whereas Vivek exudes charm as he has donned a stylish white blazer set. Sharing these snaps, Divyanka captioned, “Main choron ki Raani, Tu roop ka Raja!” As soon as this post was up, fans and friends left no stone unturned to shower love on them and flooded Divyanka’s comment section with their praises. One fan wrote, “The Hot Couple” whereas many others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

On the personal front, Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show starred Divyanka and Karan Patel in the lead roles and was one of the most popular shows. Vivek played Inspector Abhishek Singh in Yeh Hai Mohabattein. Soon cupid struck and Divyanka and Vivek fell head over heels in love with each other. After dating for a few years, the duo exchanged rings on 16 January 2016. Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in the same year on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

Divyanka Tripathi has been a part of numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale among others. She also channelled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. However, it's been a while since Divyanka has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence. Her ardent fans are eagerly waiting for her to spread her magic on screens again.

Vivek Dahiya's professional life:

Vivek Dahiya has been a part of numerous shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat, Nach Baliye 8 among others. He did several music videos and also did an OTT film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack that was released in 2021 on Zee 5.

