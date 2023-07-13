Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic Of Shiri faces objection from Jain community; Web show gets postponed

Divyanka Tripathi is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Ishita in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein post which, success kissed her feet. Over the years, she went on to star in several fictional and non-fictional shows and impressed the viewers with her reel and real personality. However, the 38-year-old actress was away from the screens for a while now, but she recently announced her comeback with a web show titled The Magic of Shiri. Unfortunately, Divyanka's web show which was supposed to realse today has been postponed by the makers.

Divyanka's web show The Magic Of Shiri postponed:

According to an Etimes TV report, Divyanka Tripathi's new web show The Magic Of Shiri gets postponed. A source close to the development informed the publication, “The show was to go live on Jio Cinema from today but has been postponed after the Jain community objected to certain scenes in the series, especially the diksha scene.” Also, Jain Khabar thanked the platform for pulling out the objectionable trailer of the web series with a caution note of asking the makers to do some research before telecasting anything on Jainism.

Take a look at the post here-

About The Magic Of Shiri:

In The Magic Of Shiri, Divyanka Tripathi will portray the character of Shiri, a magician known for her unique and captivating performances. The show will delve into Shiri's life and her battle as a female magician and will show how her life takes an unexpected turn when her husband abruptly leaves to become a Jain monk. Along with Divyanka, the show also stars Javed Jaffery in pivotal role. The Magic of Shiri was supposed to start streaming free from July 13 onwards on Jio Cinema, however, now as it is postponed, fans will eagerly wait for the new launch date.

Speaking about Divyanka, the actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty-stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

