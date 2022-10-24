Diwali 2022: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more wish fans on festival of lights; PICS

Diwali is the most-awaited festival of the month that Indians all around the world celebrate as one. The day commemorates putting an end to darkness and evil by lighting up diyas and decorating homes in the brightest and most festive ways. This year, we celebrate Diwali on October 24th. Our celebs too are having grand Diwali bashes in the city and ringing the occasion together with fun, food, and laughter. On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, many celebs took to their social media handle and wished their fans. Let's take a look at celebs' wishes:

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle and shared several pictures with his fans. Here, the actor looked handsome as he opted for a blue embroidered Kurti and is all smiles as he posed for the pictures. Sharing these photos, Dheeraj wished fans and wrote, "Love & Light to all."

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram handle and dropped some amazing pictures in a red ethnic outfit. Sharing these gorgeous pictures, Divyanka wished fans and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you!"

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna shared a picture with her husband, Varun Bangera, on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Diwali to all of you."

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him singing 'Happy Diwali'. Sharing this video, Rahul wrote, "Not celebrating Diwali this year because of a personal loss.. But had made this song with all heart and efforts .. so sharing it with you. Happy Diwali Everyone."

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, known as the most romantic duo of the entertainment world, also wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Sargun took to her Instagram handle and shared some amazing pictures with Ravi and wrote, "From ours to yours... HAPPY DIWALI."

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali!

