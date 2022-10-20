Diwali 2022: Punjab di kudi Shehnaaz Gill can't stop smiling as she bumps into munda Vicky Kaushal; PICS

The auspicious occasion of Diwali is here and everyone is excited to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. Our celebs too leave no stone unturned to make every festival a memorable one be it Holi, Ganesh Festival, Navratri, etc. They never skip a chance to meet each other. Having said that, renowned producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali bash on October 19. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities marked their gracious presence at the event.

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill also attended Ramesh Taurani's grand Diwali bash in Mumbai on October 19. At the event, the actress bumped into Vicky Kaushal and the two were elated to see each other. Shehnaaz clicked several pictures with the handsome hunk and shared them with her fans on her Instagram handle. Sharing these snaps, Shehnaaz captioned it as, "Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch @vickykaushal09."

Celebs like Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Patel, Gurmeet Choudhary, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Tahira Kashyap and others attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Shehnaaz Gill's look:

Like always, the actress bought much-needed glam to the event and was seen decked up in a black sequin saree. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet. Her makeup was subtle and looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the paparazzi.

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

