Diwali 2022: Tejasswi Prakash to Rubina Dilaik, check out stylish ethnic looks of Telly town divas

Diwali is known as the festival of light and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. People dress up in beautiful traditional outfits and decorate their homes with lights and flowers. TV celebrities also celebrate the Diwali festival with their family and loved ones. The actresses dressed up beautifully this year for celebrations. Check out the fashionable ethnic look of TV divas. Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash looked magnificent in a peach-coloured shimmery lehenga. The skirt and the blouse have a beautiful design on them. She paired the look with a stonework delicate neckpiece and earrings.

Shivangi Joshi The actress donned a subtle and elegant look in a floral work kurta and white skirt with it.

Rubina Dilaik Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant celebrated the Diwali festival with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She looked fabulous in a bright red full-length suit with a net dupatta. The suit has a floral print on it and she paired it with a statement golden necklace.

Divyanka Tripathi Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner-up wore a beautiful green striped saree with a designer blouse. She paired the look with a green stonework choker.

Nia Sharma Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks dazzling in a stylish red saree with a backless blouse. She paired it with statement pearl earrings.

Hina Khan Bigg Boss 11 star Hina Khan looks stylish in a pink designer collared Kurti and pants set. It has beautiful golden floral work on the Kurti. She paired the look with a golden neckpiece and footwear.

Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill aces her Diwali look with a beige lehenga set. She wore a deep neckline and a backless blouse with a floral design skirt. She accessorised the look with a multicolour stonework multilayer necklace. Her hair was tied up in a loose bun.

Shraddha Arya Kundali Bhagya lead looked spectacular and glowed as she posed with her husband on Diwali. She had worn a pink suit with stylish chandbalis.

