Diwali 2023: Anushka Sen, Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakkar, Sumbul Touqeer, Gaurav Khanna and others share wishes

Diwali 2023 has been well spent. From wearing traditional attires to relishing delicacies, lighting diya, and more. The festival has been quite lit. On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, many celebrities took to their social media accounts and shared their Diwali wishes with their fans. Have a look at some of the wishes below.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Diwali. She was seen holding a diya and posing for the camera while she looked beautiful in a black traditional suit.

Sharing glimpses from Diwali Puja and celebrations, Anushka wrote, "This Diwali, celebrating peace, love and happiness. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous diwali, hope you guys are eating lots of sweets, yummy food , taking care of your pets and are celebrating with your family and friends".

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim

The new parents in town, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim also shared Diwali wishes. The uber-cute couple posted a loved-up picture and wished their fans Diwali as they twin in black outfits. Shoaib wrote: Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye

Sumbul Touqeer

Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer also shared Diwali wishes for fans. The actress shared a series of new pictures clicked in a white lehenga. The Imlie actress looks ethereal in the pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Diwali Everyone".

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Khanna

Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj Kapadiya in the show shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebration with real-life wife Akanksha Khanna on Instagram. Gaurav rocked the white and black kurta while Akanksha looked pretty in a white saree. Their house in the background looked well lit and beautiful. Gaurav wrote, "Happy Diwali guys..."

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh who's all set for his Bollywood debut with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti also shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations. The Woh Toh Hai Albela actor also shared a picture of rangoli made by his daughter. He wrote, "May the divine light quell the darkness within us. #HappyDiwali #शुभदीपावली Rangoli by #Anaya.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a series of loved-up pictures with her husband Shanawaz while she also sent Diwali wishes to her fans. In the pictures, the couple also posed with close friends and family. Devoleena wrote, "And indeed its A very happy Diwali. Once again Happy Deepavali everyone."

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

The Kutumb and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan shared warm wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The couple posed with their twins and wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone …May this festival of lights bring happiness and success in your life .."

Nyrraa Banerji

The Pishachini and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Nyrraa Banerji posed in an orange outfit for Diwali. The actress looked quite stylish as held a plate of flowers, diyas, and a lotus in her hand. She wrote, "Wish you guys a very very happy Diwali".

Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti posed in a black saree with her hair tied in a neat bun as she wished Diwali to her fans. She wrote, "A very happy Diwali from my heart and home to yours! Love, light, health, and happiness!"

Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja had a fruitful year by qualifying as the first runner-up in KHatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also bagging a new show as a lead. The actor will be seen as the main lead in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite bestie Sriti Jha.

Taneja posed in a magenta-coloured kurta along with his pet and family members as he wished his fans a very Happy Diwali. He wrote, "Happy Diwali, From mine to yours! Khao Piyo aur khush raho! #Diwali2023

Kritika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer

The Kasam actress Kritika Sengar took to social media and shared Diwali pictures with husband Nikitin Dheer and daughter Devika. The actress shared a beautiful Diwali wish in devnagri script. She wrote, "आपको और आपके परिवार को.. हमारी ओर से दीपावली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं.. नया वर्श आपके लिए मंगलमय हो..! 🪔 #jaishreeram #harharmahadevॐ

(Wishing you a very Happy Diwali to you and your family. May the new year be fruitful for you.)

Many other television celebrities also wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

