Diwali 2023: Pranali Rathod, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor and other celebs send love to fans

Diwali 2023 continues to brighten our lives. On the auspicious occasion of the festival, many celebrities took to their social media handles and shared glimpses from their Diwali celebrations. Here are a few celebrities wishing the fans and followers on the big day.

Pranali Rathod extends heartfelt wishes to fans on Diwali 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her special Diwali celebration along with her family. The actress wore a blue printed kaftan dress and sported her million-dollar smile. She wrote: "Happy Diwali" on Instagram while sharing pictures from her Diwali look.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also shared a few heartwarming pictures from their Diwali celebrations. The couple was completely in their element as they rocked their traditional attires.

Niti Taylor

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor shared a series of her looks from the big night. The actress wore a white traditional dress and left her long tresses open. She wrote, "In the darkest moments, seek the spark within; for it's often in finding the light within ourselves that we illuminate the world around us."

Rubina Dialik

Mom-to-be Rubina Dialik shared a series of her pictures dressed in a red printed dress and expressed that this Diwali is indeed special for her. She wrote, "Yeh Diwali Kuch Khaas."

Avneet Kaur

The Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur took to Instagram to share a series of her stunning Diwali photoshoot. The actress looks ethereal in a yellow lehenga outfit. She wrote, "Love and light." along with the pictures.

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon

Pandya Store's reel and real-life couple Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon celebrated the festival together. Alice also prepared the rangoli outside Kanwar's house and spent the festival with his family. Alice took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Diwali celebrations.

She wrote, "Time for my favorite song

Mere tumhaare sabke liye Happy Diwaaaaaliiiiiii

What a beautiful beautiful diwali it was."

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Diwali!