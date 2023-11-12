Diwali 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma and more extend heartfelt wishes

Today (November 12), we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali which is one of the biggest and most awaited festivals. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The festival is celebrated across India with utmost zeal. On this special day, our celebrities too ring the occasion with enthusiasm by decking up glamourous traditional ensembles and extending heartfelt Diwali wishes to their fans.

Celebs extend heartfelt Diwali wishes:

Celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani and many others took to their respective social media handles and wishes fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Take a look at the wishes below:

Rupali Ganguly:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared a picture of herself dressed like a goddess and is seen playing with a dog. Sharing these pictures, Rupali penned a meaningful caption and wrote, "Acche Karm hi sach mein Bhakti hai…Pooja hai May we all the power and the blessings to light up everyone’s lives around us … May we all have the heart to give and in return receive peace and happiness May our Karmas be good and may they come back to your families ten fold Gabbar and his Maata and the family wish you all a blissful peaceful mindful and illuminating Diwali."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar:

Mouni Roy dropped love-dipped pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar and wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Mouni and Suraj are seen twinning in white ethnic traditional outfits.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here-

Palak Tiwari:

Dazzling and delving into the festive vibes, Palak Tiwari stunned here as she posed in a gorgeous neon orange saree and looked absolutely like a pataka.

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's post here-

Disha Parmar:

Disha Parmar exudes elegance here as she draped a royal green saree for the festivities. Sharing this post, Disha wished her fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Take a look at Disha Parmar's post here-

Nia Sharma:

Ditching the cliche colors, Nia Sharma opted for a black lehenga adorned with mirror embellishments and wished fans a 'Happy Diwali' as she flaunted her outfit.

Take a look at Nia Sharma's post here-

Here are more celebs who wished fans on the occasion of Diwali:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

Jennifer Winget:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera:

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal:

Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Surbhi Jyoti:

Sanaya Irani:

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali!

