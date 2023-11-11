Diwali 2023: Shraddha Arya to Divyanka Tripathi extend heartfelt wishes to fans

The celebrations for the festival of lights, Diwali have begun. While the entire nation is immersed in marking the holy day with different customs and traditions, celebs from our telly town are also nowhere behind. From Shraddha Arya, and Pankhuri Awasthy to several others, TV celebs have posted heartfelt Diwali wishes on social media.

TV celebs share heartiest wishes for fans and followers through social media

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya dropped an array of vibrant pictures of herself. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a maroon-colored saree with an embroidered border and a ruffle-sleeved blouse. To complete the look, Shraddha opted for matching jewelry, bindi, and minimal makeup. She left her tresses open while posing for the camera. The Kundali Bhagya actress captioned the post, “SHUBH DIPAWALI.”

Pankhuri Awasthy posted a beautiful reel on her Instagram account. In the video, the actress gave a glimpse of the twin outfit she and her daughter Radhya wore for the special day. The mother-daughter duo exuded elegance in a blue-hued kurta set with golden embroidery. Pankhuri enhanced her look with gold jewelry and an open hairdo. Alongside the clip, the Razia Sultan actress wrote, “Choti si kudiye ke saath Happy Choti Diwali.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi also shared a bunch of frames from her Diwali celebrations and wished her fans on the auspicious day. In the gorgeous clicks, the diva is seen wearing a white and purple-colored kurta-salwar set with a floral print and embroidered yoke. Divyanka kept it simple and wore minimal makeup. She tied her hair in a bun as she exhibited different moods in the images. In the caption area, the TV star penned, “Moods Colors Lights Drama. Happy Chhoti Diwali.”

Asha Negi also dropped pictures of herself to wish her fans and followers on Diwali. In the photos, the actress looks stunning in traditional wear. She completed her look by wearing colorful earrings from her friend.

The caption of Asha’s post can be read as, “ज़िंदगी very very गुलज़ार है. Chhoti Diwali Ki शुभकामनाएँ people! Special mention to my Dost @anshuman for these beautiful earrings he got for me from a vacation!

Hope you all are having a great day just like our celebs. Team Pinkvilla wishes our readers a very happy Diwali.

