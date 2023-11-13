Diwali 2023: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi wishes fans in Jethalal style

Diwali fever is still on! Many celebrities took to their social media handles to send their best wishes for this auspicious festival to their loving fans. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wished fans on the festival day with a dash of creativity.

His special wish for the viewers also had a connection to his iconic character in the show.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's quirky wish for fans

Dilip Joshi recorded an interesting video of himself standing near a window while Jethalal's most famous "Happy Diwali" could be heard in the background. As the camera moved towards Joshi, it was revealed that he was playing the audio on his phone.

Later, he stopped the audio and wished the viewers a Happy Diwali in a simple way. His expression also revealed that he wasn't a fan of his voice in the audio. Must say, quite a creative way to wish fans on Diwali.

Have a look at Diwali wishes by Dilip Joshi on Instagram

Dilip Joshi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi plays the Gujarati businessman Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who is an obedient son, a loving father, and a trouble-making husband. His chemistry with onscreen wife Daya played by Disha Vakhani is quite celebrated. Jethalal gets into many troubles while his friend Taarak Mehta tries to rescue him. He lives in the Gokuldham society, a cosmopolitan community where people from diverse cultures coexist.

While Jethalal is best friends with Mr. Mehta, he has a hot and cold relationship with other members of the society like Iyer and Bhide. Jethalal is attracted to Iyer's beautiful wife Babita and often dreams about being together with her.

Threat call for Dilip Joshi

In March 2023, Dilip Joshi received a threatening call from an unknown number. Following this, he was provided security by officials. On February 1, 2023, the Nagpur Control Room had received a warning call claiming 25 armed people with weapons and guns were outside Dilip Joshi's residence at Shivaji Park.

The unknown caller introduced himself as Katke, and he called the Nagpur Control Room. The caller (Katke) informed the Nagpur Control Room that he had heard some people talk about 25 armed men reaching Mumbai to carry out these dangerous activities. Soon after this call, the Nagpur Control Room immediately alerted Shivaji Park Police Station and started an investigation by registering a case there.

