Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Arun Singh Rana on divorce from wife Shivani; reveals 'I was in mental depression but...'

In a shocking turn of events, Arun Singh Rana detailed getting divorced and talked about being in an unhappy married life. The television actor, who was last seen playing a significant role in Naagin 6, was married to Shivani. They tied the knot in an arranged marriage setup, but now Arun and Shivani have parted ways. Talking to a media portal, the Mahabharat actor said they divorced in December 2023.

Arun Singh Rana told Etimes, "I was struggling a lot because of a bad marriage and could not focus on anything else. I was in mental depression, but by God's grace and support from my family, I came out strong. I can easily relate to the situations Atul Subhash might have faced and feel sorry for his unfortunate demise. My heart goes out to men who are fighting with a bad marriage and struggling to come out from the situation and hardships."

He added how certain circumstances make one feel low, ultimately triggering thoughts of giving up on life. Further, he highlighted that a person should not give up, as after a dark night, there awaits a morning filled with light, hope, and glory. Calling life a gift from God, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor mentioned himself as being in the recovery phase and thanked his sister and parents for being his supporters.

Throwing light on the plans for 2025, Arun stated that he wants to dedicate the New Year to his career and find peace. The actor shared how a wrong decision resulted in the loss of his last four years. Expressing hope in exploring new roles and opportunities, he told the portal, "I look forward to achieving it back."

