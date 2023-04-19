Do you know 22-year-old Dev Joshi aka Balveer is set to make history with DearMoon initiative?

Dev Joshi, who is a popular name in the Indian telly industry, has been part of several Television shows over the years. He started his career as a child actor and earned the love and appreciation of the audience with his sincerity and hard work. Dev, who is already a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, is all set to make history soon. For the uninformed, Dev is a participant in the groundbreaking DearMoon initiative which shall soon facilitate his voyage to the moon. The actor is on cloud nine since he bagged this great opportunity.

Dev Joshi talks about the DearMoon initiative:

In a chat with Etimes TV, Dev Joshi shared how he feels going far away into space in the DearMoon initiative. For the uninformed, Dev is among the eight people who will get a lucky chance to travel around the moon's orbit. This mission will be led by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Dev was how he feels about being a part of this spectacular adventure and was asked whether he is scared or not. Replying to this question, the Balveer actor shared, "Yes, of course, I'm scared!"

Dev further added that his parents have been his biggest support and are motivating him for this project. He is excited about this project and says, "I have been fortunate enough to be a part of this one-of-a-kind project and maker history."

For the uninformed, Dev Joshi announced that he will be joining the "dearMoon CREW" and taking a week-long trip around the moon in a SpaceX rocket in 2023. The 'dearMoon' project was first announced in 2017 and is the first civilian mission to the Moon.

On the professional front, Dev has been a part of several shows such as Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Chandrashekhar, Baalveer Returns and more. He is currently busy acting in the popular fantasy show Balveer 3, wherein he essays the lead role.

